Family without a home after Sunday morning fire in Galax

GALAX, Va. – A family of five lost everything, except for the pajamas they were wearing, in a fire in Galax early Sunday morning, according to the Galax Fire Department.

At about 2:56 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Beech Grove Lane and arrived to find the family’s home completely engulfed in flames.

Luckily, the family and pets were outside in the yard at the time of the fire. Authorities report that Galax-Grayson EMS had to help an individual due to smoke inhalation, but the person didn’t need to be transported to the hospital.

Crews were able to leave the scene with about two hours, according to authorities.

At this time, American Red Cross is supporting the family.