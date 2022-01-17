Lynchburg deals with freezing rain after Sunday’s snow

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Not only did crews in Lynchburg have to deal with snow, but also the freezing rain that followed.

The Public Works Department was focused on removing snow from primary and secondary roads, but also worried about that freezing rain turning to ice.

Public Works Director Clay Simmons said they called in the plows earlier than they usually do because of a staffing shortage.

They have 27 vacancies in the department right now with about 15 of those being positions that would be involved with snow removal.

Another six workers are currently out due to COVID-19 concerns.

Despite the challenge, Simmons said plows ran according to plan. They did not want the streets completely bare because of the freezing rain.

“I want a little bit of snow on the pavement because we don’t want that ice getting to the pavement if we can avoid it. So, what you’re seeing right now is pretty much going according to plan,” said Simmons.

Ad

They have two crews working 12-hour shifts.

They’re asking people to stay off the roads so the crews can do their jobs.