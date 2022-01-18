Man charged with arson after a fire at a historic Rockbridge County home

Mugshot of Jermale Fitz, who's charged with arson in connection to the fire the burned down Echols Farm in Rockbridge County. (Sarah Elizabeth Reynolds provided 10 News with the fire photo)

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A 36-year-old man faces multiple charges after authorities say he set the fire that destroyed a historic Glasgow home on Sunday.

The fire happened at Echols Farm, which was listed on the Virginia Landmarks Register on June 17, 1998, and added to the National Register of Historic Places on Oct. 30, 1998

Jermale Fitz, of Glasgow, is charged with arson of an unoccupied dwelling, burglary and intentional damage to a monument, in connection with the fire, according to the Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office.

The building was located at the intersection of U.S. 501 and Virginia Route 130.

He’s currently being held without bond at Rockbridge Regional Jail.

Authorities also said no one was hurt in Sunday’s fire.