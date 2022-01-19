39º
Man responsible for deadly Backstreet Cafe shooting dies while serving multiple life sentences

Ronald Gay killed one person and hurt six others on Sept. 22, 2000

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Ronald Gay during court proceedings in either 2000 or 2001 (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE, Va. – The man who killed one person and shot six others at a Roanoke gay bar more than 20 years ago has died, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Ronald Gay, 75, died on Saturday, Jan. 15, while being treated at a hospital. His death was due to natural causes, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Gay killed 43-year-old Danny Overstreet and hurt six others when he opened fire at the Backstreet Cafe on Salem Avenue in Roanoke on Sept. 22, 2000.

The outside of the Backstreet Cafe shortly after the deadly shooting. (WSLS 10)

On July 23, 2001, Gay was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences for his crimes and prior to being hospitalized was at Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County.

