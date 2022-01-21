Pittsylvania County native reflects on performing Dolly Parton tribute on ‘The Tonight Show’

One Pittsylvania County native says she had the experience of a lifetime performing as singing icon Dolly Icon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.'

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Pittsylvania County native said she had the experience of a lifetime while performing as music icon Dolly Parton on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

We first brought you this story Wednesday, as Karen Hester prepared to sing a medley of Parton’s hits.

The 51-year-old earned the opportunity after winning a tribute competition on E! called “Clash of the Cover Bands.’

Hester said she was blown away to meet “The Tonight Show” cast, particularly Jimmy Fallon.

“He was just like, ‘Oh my goodness, that was amazing! That was great! You’re phenomenal!’ He was so excited for me in having that opportunity. He was just so generous and just very down to earth,” said Hester.

Hester performed on Parton’s birthday. It’s unclear if Parton is aware of the performance.