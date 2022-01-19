Pittsylvania County native honoring Dolly Parton on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

A Pittsylvania County native earned an opportunity to perform on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after winning a cover band contest dressed as the music icon Dolly Parton.

“It was absolutely phenomenal. I don’t think I could’ve had a better experience,” said Hester on winning the cover-band contest.

Hester competed as Parton in December on the E! Network’s “Clash of the Cover Bands,” earning a big-time performance in the Big Apple.

10 News spoke with her Wednesday, hours before her Tonight Show appearance.

“I’m sure there’s going to be all types of emotions I’m probably going to feel, along with nerves, but a whole lot of excitement, too,” said Hester.

The Pittsylvania County native now lives in South Carolina but still has family in Southside.

“They’ve always been so supportive of the craziness that I do in the entrainment business, so I love you, mom and dad!”

Hester says she’ll perform a medley of Parton’s hits Wednesday night, on what happens to be the music icon’s 76th birthday.

“What better way to honor her than to perform on her birthday on The Tonight Show?” Hester laughed.

You can watch Hester on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Wednesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on WSLS.

E!’s “Clash of the Cover Bands” is available now on-demand and on the NBC and E! apps.