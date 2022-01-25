You may get hired at Centra without ever leaving your car

Recruitment team will run out with grab-and-go bags full of career information.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra is hosting a drive-thru job fair because they’re seeing an increase in demand for jobs.

The event is Wednesday, January 26, from 1-6 p.m. at Centra College, located at 905 Lakeside Drive in Lynchburg.

When you drive up, the recruitment team will run out with grab-and-go bags full of career information.

“We’ll have it mapped. People won’t leave their cars. They’ll just kind of progress through, then our team will be available to come out, hand off a bag, answer any quick questions at a distance, and move on,” said Kristin King, Centra’s human resource director of talent acquisition.

Opportunities are available across all of Centra’s campuses in nursing, patient care techs, and dietary services.

“We’re seeing new positions being created when we see the COVID surge and helping out in different areas. We’re seeing some expansion in the service line across the facilities. So, as you are doing those things, of course we want to make sure we have adequate staff,” said King.

You do not have to register for the event, but masks are required.