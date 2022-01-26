71-year-old dies after being hit with truck’s tow mirror while walking along Pittsylvania County road, police say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 71-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a truck’s tow mirror while walking along Route 878 in Pittsylvania County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened around 6:19 p.m. on Monday just south of Route 873.

James Rich III, 71, of Danville was walking south against northbound traffic on Route 878 when he was hit with the tow mirror of a 2017 Ford F-250 going north driven by Joshua Carter, 26, according to police.

Rich was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he later died, police said. Officers said that Carter was wearing his seatbelt and wasn’t hurt in the crash.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.