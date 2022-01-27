2-year-old dog found abandoned at Roanoke County park in below-freezing temperatures

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Roanoke County Police Department is searching for answers after a 2-year-old dog was found abandoned at a park in below-freezing temperatures.

On Wednesday, two Roanoke County Parks and Recreation employees found a female brown and white Pit Bull Terrier at Mayflower Hills Park, according to authorities.

At this time, the neglected dog is currently under the care of a veterinarian and needs treatment for several open pressure sores, deputies say.

Anyone with information about who may have owned, abandoned and neglected the dog to the point of cruelty is asked to contact Community Service Officer Hodge at 540-777-5239.