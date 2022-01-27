37º
Ballad Health will allow asymptomatic COVID-positive staff to work due to staffing shortage

In our area, Ballad Health has offices in Wytheville and Rural Retreat

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 and aren’t showing any symptoms will still be allowed work at Ballad Health, WCYB reports.

This comes after the health system’s CEO Alan Levine made the announcement on Thursday, stating that the new policy follows guidance from the CDC in terms of mitigating healthcare staffing shortages.

As of Thursday, Ballad has seen 436 COVID-related hospitalizations, the highest number since the pandemic began.

According to Levine, at this time, more than 800 employees are out after contracting COVID-19.

In our area, Ballad Health has offices in Wytheville and Rural Retreat.

