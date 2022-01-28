18-year-old woman dies after crashing in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old woman lost her life after crashing in Franklin County Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say at about 10:25 p.m., Claire Elizabeth Overstreet, of Moneta, was driving south in a 2010 Ford Escape on Hardy Road, which is just one mile south of Route 122. Then, she crossed the centerline of the road, ran off the left side and hit a tree. The vehicle caught on fire shortly after.

Overstreet was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and died at the scene, according to State Police.

Officers say the crash remains under investigation.