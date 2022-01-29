VDOT crews prepare for another round of winter weather in Lynchburg

VDOT crews are gearing up for the winter weather.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – VDOT crews are gearing up for another round of winter weather in the Lynchburg area.

We’re told crews finished pretreating primary roads Friday, and though it’s expected to start as rain, they do not believe the brine will wash off the roadways.

They plan to have every available employee and plow out this weekend.

Spokesperson Len Stevens says the crews are resilient after working multiple storms and weekends.

They’re trying to give them off during the week, in between these storms.

“We feel confident that we have enough equipment and crews to handle this storm, and we will continue to do so; but if you have a neighbor or friend who is a VDOT employee or a contractor who has been working with VDOT, maybe thank them because they’ve put in a lot of long hours in so far this winter,” said Stevens.

They’re working with contractors to respond to downed trees and power lines.

VDOT says you can report fallen debris or ice spots by calling 800-FOR-ROAD.