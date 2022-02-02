Washington fans react to new team name: ‘Washington Commanders’

The Washington NFL franchise has a new team name: the Washington Commanders.

For the past two seasons, it’s been called the Washington Football Team. After two years of waiting, the team in our nation’s capital has a new identity.

“I was happy for them to get a new team name now, not just the Washington Football Team,” said Washington fan Evan Lawton.

The new team name, new logo and uniforms were revealed on Wednesday morning. Some fans are embracing its new brand.

“My son is also into it, and he’s already ordered us stuff,” said longtime Washington fan Theresa Montgomery.

Others are adjusting to it.

“I didn’t really like it at first. It was a different change because I always grew up liking the Redskins. My great-grandma got to me like them, she’s the biggest fan,” added Lawton.

Some fans just need time to process it.

“I’m on the fence about it because we’re just now getting used to calling them the Washington Football Team. So all of a sudden having another name, I don’t know. I feel weird about it,” said Jazz Marshall.

The franchise settled on Commanders though there were talks of other nicknames. A few fans had other names in mind.

“I was a little disappointed. I wanted the Wolves or Red Wolves, but if it can make the team better, I’m all for it,” said Montgomery.

“I heard Red Wolves, and I thought that was different and I liked that fans were using logos and stuff for it and I thought it would look really good, but they didn’t use that,” added Lawton.

There will always be fans who prefer the original name.

“I think they’re still the Redskins to them, no matter what they change it to. I think they’re always going to be the Redskins to fans,” explained Marshall.

It’s a new era of Washington Football and love it or hate it: the Commanders have arrived.