Friday marks three years since a Virginia State Trooper from our area was killed in the line of duty.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Friday marks three years since a Virginia State Trooper from our area was killed in the line of duty.

Radford University graduate Lucas Dowell was killed in a shootout while assisting with a drug-related warrant in Cumberland County.

His latest patrol area covered Lynchburg, Amherst and Campbell Counties.

A bridge in Amherst County was dedicated in 2019 to keep Dowell’s memory alive.

There’s also a bridge dedicated near his hometown in Smyth County.