25-year-old dies after Pittsylvania County crash, police say

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A 25-year-old man is dead after a crash in Pittsylvania County over the weekend, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the single-car crash happened on Sunday around 6 p.m. on Route 29, just north of Route 825.

Trey Stevens was driving his 2013 Hyundai Sonata going south on Route 29 when he ran off the right side of the road and hit an embankment before he was ejected, according to State Police.

Police said that Stevens was taken to SOVAH Danville Hospital for his injuries where he later died. Stevens was not wearing his seatbelt, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.