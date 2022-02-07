Roanoke County asking more eateries to join in as restaurant week quickly approaches

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to try a new restaurant? Starting next week, you’ll be able to enjoy great food at even better prices!

After a successful first year, Roanoke County Restaurant Week is making a comeback.

From February 15 to March 1, the Roanoke County Economic Development is organizing the 15-day period full of deals at local eateries.

While 24 restaurants took part in last year’s event, right now, only three are listed on the event’s website.

If you own a restaurant in the county, the town of Vinton or the City of Salem and missed the opportunity last time around, now is the time to get involved.

All you need to do is complete the Specials Menu Template and return to Marshall Stanley at mstanley@roanokecountyva.gov.

During restaurant week, participating establishments will be featuring special deals at $10, $20 and $30, or something of the restaurant’s choice.

In addition to being featured on the Roanoke County Economic Development Website, restaurants will also be promoted by numerous community partners.