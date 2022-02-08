Roanoke man charged with being an accessory in downtown Blacksburg shooting, police say

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Blacksburg Police Department made its second arrest in Friday night’s deadly shooting at the Melody Hookah Lounge.

Police said Jalen Mykal Pierce, 28, of Roanoke, was charged with being an accessory after the fact of first-degree murder for his role in the shooting.

Pierce was taken before the Roanoke City Magistrate where he was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.

This comes after another Roanoke man, 24-year-old Jamel Flint, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.