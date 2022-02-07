Roanoke man charged in deadly Blacksburg shooting to be arraigned Tuesday

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The suspect in the Blacksburg shooting that killed one person and four hurt others is set to be arraigned on Tuesday in Montgomery County General District Court.

Jamel Flint, 24, of Roanoke faces one count of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of using a firearm while committing or attempting to commit murder.

Isiah Robinson, an 18-year-old student at Patrick Henry High School, died in the shooting at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg.

18-year-old Isiah Robinson, a student at Patrick Henry High School, played both basketball and football.

One of the four other victims is a Virginia Tech student. His parents told university officials that he is out of surgery and recovering.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight on Friday, and Flint was identified as a suspect just before 8 p.m. Saturday. About an hour and a half later, Flint went live on Facebook claiming his innocence and stating that he was going to turn himself in.

[CLICK HERE to get a full breakdown of the incident and to see a portion of the video]

The entire video is about 5 minutes long and has been shared more than 200 times across a myriad of community pages. Trigger warning, this video contains vulgar language.

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, the Blacksburg Police Department announced Flint’s arrest, saying he was in police custody.

While Flint is in custody authorities are still actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Blacksburg Police Department at 540-443-1400. You can remain anonymous by calling the Blacksburg Police Tip Line at 540-961-1819 or by emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.