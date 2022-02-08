Virginia businesses receive $20 million as part of USDA’s plans to support rural communities

The United States Department of Agriculture announced plans last Wednesday to invest $1.4 billion into maintaining resources and wealth within rural America.

Of this investment, $20 million will go towards 18 Virginia-based projects.

The projects will help rural businesses with job training, business expansions, technical assistance and more.

“The investment in these 18 projects will create or save more than 220 jobs and benefit more than 590,000 people who call rural Virginia home,” said Terry Rosta, the USDA Rural Development Acting Virginia State Director. “Changing to a circular economy will highlight the importance that rural Virginia plays for the entire state.”

The 18 projects are dispersed amongst five businesses: