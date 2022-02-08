Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets on track to reach blood drive donation goal

The Virginia Tech Corp of Cadets rolled up their sleeves to help those in need.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets rolled up their sleeves on Tuesday to help those in need.

The cadets have a goal of gathering over 200 units, saving 600 lives.

The three-day event runs Tuesday-Thursday and almost every slot has been filled.

“Right now there is a vastly increasing need for it with the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses and medical staff are extremely overworked and understaffed, and they don’t have the necessary tools they need. This is our one way to help them out,” said Cadet Charles Parker.

To signup for the drive at Virginia Tech or to find one near you, click here.