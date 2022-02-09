State Police investigating crash involving pedestrians on I-81 on-ramp in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT Co., Va. – UPDATE

The on-ramp is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a crash in Botetourt County involving pedestrians, according to Virginia State Police.

As of 4 a.m., the on-ramp to I-81 southbound from Route 220 is closed, due to the crash. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

State police tell us the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.

They say the call came in just after 2 a.m.

