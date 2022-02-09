30º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

State Police investigating crash involving pedestrians on I-81 on-ramp in Botetourt County

Jenna Zibton, Anchor

Tags: Botetourt County, Virginia, Traffic

BOTETOURT Co., Va.UPDATE

The on-ramp is back open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are investigating a crash in Botetourt County involving pedestrians, according to Virginia State Police.

As of 4 a.m., the on-ramp to I-81 southbound from Route 220 is closed, due to the crash. The south right lane and right shoulder are closed.

State police tell us the ramp will be closed for an extended period of time.

They say the call came in just after 2 a.m.

10 News has a crew on the way to the scene to learn more.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news develops.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

You can see Jenna weekday mornings at the anchor desk on WSLS 10 Today from 5-7 a.m.

email

facebook

twitter