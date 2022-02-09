Rockbridge County Wildcats find a new head football coach

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – The Rockbridge County Wildcats are gaining a new leader.

Athletic director Adam Haynes announced Martin Cox as the new high school football coach on Tuesday.

Cox’s credentials include a college career playing for West Virginia University, as well as 12 years of high school coaching experience.

Cox currently resides in Bedford with his wife and two kids while he teaches at Jefferson Forest High School.

Haynes describes Cox as “a high energy guy, with a lot of passion for the game football.”

He goes on to praise Cox’s skills by saying, “He has shown to have really good leadership skills and will run the program with great character and integrity. We feel that Coach Cox is the right person to lead our football program here at Rockbridge County High School. With the experiences that he brings both as a player and a coach, we look forward to witnessing his version of Wildcat Football.”

Cox will begin prior to the 2022 season.