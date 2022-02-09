34º
Three adults displaced after fire in a Vinton apartment

There were no reported injuries

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in Vinton (Roanoke County Fire and Rescue)

VINTON, Va. – Several people are without a home after a fire broke out in a Vinton apartment complex Tuesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to 125 West Virginia Ave in Vinton for reports of a fire at an apartment building.

Responding crews found smoke and fire from the second floor of a three-story apartment. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Officials say the apartment was occupied by three adults and a cat at the time, but there were no injuries.

The occupants are now displaced and will receive help from the American Red Cross.

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

