Three adults displaced after fire in a Vinton apartment

Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to an apartment fire in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Several people are without a home after a fire broke out in a Vinton apartment complex Tuesday night.

At about 7:40 p.m., the Roanoke County Fire and Rescue responded to 125 West Virginia Ave in Vinton for reports of a fire at an apartment building.

Responding crews found smoke and fire from the second floor of a three-story apartment. They were able to bring the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

Officials say the apartment was occupied by three adults and a cat at the time, but there were no injuries.

The occupants are now displaced and will receive help from the American Red Cross.