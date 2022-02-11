Christiansburg church hosts prom experience for people with special needs through Tim Tebow Foundation

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Belmont Christian Church and community partners in Christiansburg teamed up with the Tim Tebow Foundation to host “Night to Shine,” a prom experience for people with special needs who are 14 or older. This year the event was drive-thru due to COVID concerns.

Virginia Tech, Radford and Christiansburg Middle School cheerleaders were on hand to cheer on those in attendance. Caregivers received gifts and the guests had the opportunity to have their picture taken with the Hokie Bird. They also received a crown and finished the night with a DJ welcoming them by name for a moment on the red carpet.

“It just gives us an opportunity to celebrate those with special needs and celebrate their caregivers and let them now we’re here for them and we want to bless their lives and there are people who love them. And we just want them to have the best time possible,” said Beaver Terry, the Pastor at Belmont Christian Church.

Former quarterback Tim Tebow launched “Night to Shine” in 2014.