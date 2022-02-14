A behind the scenes look at how George’s Flowers prepares for Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Valentine’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for George’s Flowers. Most people will either be giving or receiving flowers on February 14th.

George Clements, the owner of George’s Flowers says Valentine’s Day is one big chaotic mess that they are able to control.

“We have had a lot of years of doing this. This is our 40th Valentine’s Day. So, there are a lot of moving parts to get all of those deliveries to those loved ones for Valentine’s Day,” said Clements.

He said his crew has been getting ready all weekend long arranging bouquets and getting the delivery trucks packed. However, Clements said they start preparing for the big day months and months in advance.

“I love first thing in the morning on Valentine’s Day when I see lots of vans pulling out with lots of flowers because that is a big relief knowing we have that many vans on the road right now,” said Clements.

Clements said the best way to keep your flowers looking great for as a long as possible is by taking a knife and making a fresh cut on the ends of the stems. This way, the flowers are open and the water is able to travel up the stem. He also said to pay attention to the directions on the back of the flower food packet that comes with each bouquet. The directions will let you know the correct ratio of food to water that you will need.