Accused MS-13 gang member found guilty in connection with teen’s 2017 murder in Bedford County

BEDFORD, Va. – The trial for an accused MS-13 gang member charged in connection with the murder of a teenage boy in Bedford County is now finished.

After five days of trial, jurors in Bedford Circuit Court found Josue Coreas-Ventura guilty of both charges he faced: aggravated murder and abduction for pecuniary benefit.

It’s been almost five years since the brutal murder of a Lynchburg teenager, Raymond Wood, made national headlines in 2017.

During the trial, a variety of witnesses took the stand, including Wood’s mother, another MS-13 gang member and a Virginia State Police special agent.

On Thursday, one alleged gang member testified that Coreas-Ventura was part of the group that arrived at Wood’s home, beat him and then drove him to Bedford County as Coreas-Ventura choked Wood unconscious.