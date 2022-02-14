Authorities searching for missing 24-year-old Halifax County man

HALIFAX, Va. – ,The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Authorities are searching for Frankie Wayne Wilkerson, 24, of Nathalie. His family said they have not been able to contact him recently and are worried about his welfare.

The sheriff’s office did not disclose the last time he was seen nor what area he could be in. However, according to authorities, he has contacts in Brookneal, Danville, Henry County and the Eden and Reidsville, North Carolina areas

If anyone has seen Wilkerson or may know where he is, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call them at (434) 476-3339.