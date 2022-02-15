Lynchburg Humane Society to hold special adoption event as it nears capacity on dogs

The Lynchburg Humane Society is reaching capacity on the dogs they can keep at the shelter, so they’re hosting a special adoption event to make room.

It’s called “Keep the Love Going” in honor of Valentine’s Day.

From Feb. 16 through Feb. 20, adoption fees will be half off for dogs over a year old.

We’re told they have about 90 dogs right now and expect to receive six more Wednesday, but after that, they’ll have to stop accepting transfers.

“We are going to slow [transfers] down tremendously because we are very close to being full; and that’s another good reminder that when you adopt a pet from a shelter, you’re not only saving the pet you adopted, but you’re making space for us to save another pet, too,” said Claire LeFew, events and communications manager for the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The humane society is a no-kill facility and often helps other shelters that are running out of space.