Sen. Tim Kaine speaks on Russia-Ukraine conflict

Senator Tim Kaine weighed in on America’s involvement in the potential Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He said that while Ukraine isn’t part of NATO, the West needs to stand together to reject Russian aggression.

Kaine added that President Joe Biden does not intend to have U.S. troops go to war with Russia, but we might see deployments in the broader area to support European allies.

Kaine said the U.S. and its allies are using diplomacy to avoid a conflict.

“There’s sort of a steady set of diplomatic missions to the key capitals in the region to try to use diplomacy to avoid what would be a completely foolish and unnecessary war that would have significant consequences not only in Europe but here,” said Kaine.

If there is a conflict, Kaine said the U.S. could see impacts on energy prices.