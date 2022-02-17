Sen. Mark Warner concerned for ‘major’ cyberattack from Russia-Ukraine situation

Virginia Senator Mark Warner traveled to Munich, Germany Thursday for an international security conference, where the primary topic will be Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine.

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – Virginia Senator Mark Warner traveled to Munich, Germany Thursday for an international security conference, where the primary topic will be Russia’s threat to invade Ukraine.

The Democratic senator says there have been no real attempts by President Vladimir Putin and Russia to de-escalate the situation, so there could be economic sanctions against Russia.

Warner says there have already been low-level cyberattacks against Ukrainian banks and agencies.

He says that as the head of the U.S. Intelligence Committee, he’s concerned about the effects of a major cyber-attack.

“Because our networks are all intertwined, it’s very likely that kind of attack — once you let that bug out, you can’t control it. It could have huge ramifications, for example, in neighboring Poland, which is a NATO nation; and that could suddenly raise a whole host of questions,” said Warner.

He says an attack could impact American businesses, energy prices and create more supply chain issues.