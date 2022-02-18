44º
Roanoke man found guilty on all charges in deadly 2019 crash; sentenced to 31 years in prison

The crash happened on Sept. 10, 2019 on Brambleton Avenue

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Kenneth Inger's mugshot from 2019 and the scene of the deadly crash on Brambleton Avenue (WSLS 10)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – On Friday, a man was found guilty on all charges in connection to a 2019 crash that left one dead.

A judge found Kenneth Inger, 57, guilty on all charges including second-degree murder, DUI and two counts of hit-and-run in a Sept. 10, 2019 crash that killed 48-year-old Thomas Orr.

In the crash, Inger was driving on Brambleton Avenue when he rear-ended Orr, causing him to drive into a utility pole, according to Roanoke County Police. Orr died at the scene.

On Friday, Inger was sentenced to 30 years and 12 months, which will be suspended after 16 years and 12 months.

