Lynchburg woman turning 100 says her secret to longevity is simply minding her own business

LYNCHBRUG, Va. – One Lynchburg woman marked a milestone on Tuesday’s special date of 2-22-22.

Ida Razzano turned 100 years old.

She was born in 1922 in Italy and came to the U.S. when she was 6.

Razzano spent most of her life living in Brooklyn working as a seamstress before moving to Lynchburg.

We’re told Razzano only received an orange each Christmas growing up; however, on Tuesday, family and friends showered her with presents, desserts and her favorite Italian songs.

“Oh, it’s great! I’m speechless. It hurts. I say, ‘Oh my God, all my friends are here!’ My brother’s here. He’s 11 years younger than I am, and I walk straighter than he does!” Razzano laughed.

She said her secret to turning 100 is minding her own business and walking long distances.

Family members told us that she used to walk 55 blocks each day.