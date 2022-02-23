59º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Lynchburg city leaders considering car tax relief

The tax break would apply for all vehicles, but only for 2022

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Tags: Lynchburg, Lynchburg city council, Taxes
Lynchburg city leaders are considering a tax break for vehicle owners because drivers are facing a huge increase in their valuations.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Inflation for both new and used cars is so high, Lynchburg city leaders are considering a tax break.

“We’ve never had to do this in Lynchburg,” said Mitchell Nuckles, Lynchburg’s revenue commissioner.

Nuckles says the Hill City has a history of seeing increases in property taxes and vehicle evaluations — but not like this.

“In the city of Lynchburg, the average increase is 28.2%. That means if you had a vehicle that was $10,000 last year in assess value, it’s approaching $13,000 this year, and that’s just on average,” said Nuckles.

He hopes city council considers taking action Tuesday, to vote for a 25% reduction and only taxing a 75% ratio of a car’s assessment.

That would give drivers some relief.

“They will see a reduced value and also, hopefully, somewhat of a reduced tax bill from the year before,” said Nuckles.

The tax break would apply for all vehicles, but only for 2022.

Drivers would start seeing a difference in their bills due in June.

Lynchburg residents like Morris Bagby are in favor of the relief.

“I understand there’s a good reason for taxes, but anytime we can get a break on taxes, I’m all for it,” said Bagby.

Other localities, including Lexington, are also considering ways to provide relief on property taxes.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Tim Harfmann joined the 10 News team in September 2020 and works at the station's Lynchburg bureau.

facebook