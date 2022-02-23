Man arrested after Amherst County K9 finds more than 70 grams of cocaine inside car

Mugshot of Atlee Rice (Left) and Amherst County Sheriff's Office K9 Rico with Mercedes seized in the incident

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office recovered more than 70 grams of cocaine and seized a car from a man on Valentine’s Day.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office conducted a traffic stop of a 1999 Mercedes sedan that Atlee Rice was driving.

While the deputy conducted the traffic stop, he deployed a K9 to sniff the area surrounding the Mercedes, resulting in warrants for Rice.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I, II substance with intent to distribute and one count of driving revoked after a driving under the influence conviction.

Authorities said the cocaine was recovered and the Mercedes Rice was driving was seized.