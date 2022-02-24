42º
One dead, one seriously hurt after overnight Danville shooting

Incident being investigated as a homicide

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

DANVILLE, Va. – One person is dead and another is in serious condition after a shooting in Danville, police said.

Authorities said officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Epps Street just before 12:30 a.m. where they found Antoni Logan, 40, at the scene with a gunshot wound.

About six minutes later, police said another 40-year-old man arrived at SOVAH Danville emergency room with a gunshot wound.

Logan was treated at the scene and taken to SOVAH Danville where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

Police said the second victim was treated for his injuries and flown to another medical facility for further treatment and is in serious condition.

Initial investigations show that the two men were shot in the same incident on Epps Street and police believe that this was not a random act of violence.

Crime scene and criminal investigators have worked at the scene throughout the night and the investigation remains active and ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Danville Police Department at 799-6510 or 799-6508.

