Saturday’s Polar Plunge in Radford relocated due to high river levels

RADFORD, Va. – While this year’s Polar Plunge will still be outside and in-person, it won’t be a run into the New River.

On Thursday, the event’s organizers announced that due to the recent rain, the Polar Plunge is being moved from Bisset Park to the Radford City Office at 20 Robertson Street.

The new location is only about 2 miles away from the original location of Dudley’s Landing at Bisset Park.

Instead of the New River, those taking the plunge will be jumping into an icy above-ground pool so they’ll still have the full polar plunge experience.

Anyone with questions can contact Special Olympics Virginia at 804-346-5544.