Unleash your creativity at the new recording studio in Roanoke

There's a new community recording studio in the Star City.

ROANOKE, Va. – A star could be born in the Star City thanks to a new recording studio in town.

If you want to sing your heart out or start your own podcast, then pull up a seat in the new free studio at the Fishburn Mansion.

On the third floor, Play Roanoke workers and volunteers transformed a storage space into an artists’ dream spot. With soundproof foam panels lining the walls and a disco ball creating a vibe, this could be the start of a future celebrity’s career in the making.

”If they just could give Play Roanoke a shout out when they are platinum, let them know where they started,” said Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Stephanie Long. “That would be really cool.”

Normally, the Parks and Recreation Department encourages people to decompress outside. But when it’s a rainy day, it may be best to grab some headphones and start a jam session indoors.

“This is targeted toward literally anybody,” Long said. “This is a low-risk way to be creative and flex your vocal chops or musical chops.”

The studio is paid off by a city-wide initiative called Star City Safe to add more safe recreation opportunities. But Long said they want the community to understand the historic mansion can be their home too.

However, reaching the recording studio requires a lot of steps.

If you want more ADA accessibility, the Raleigh Court and Melrose Branch Libraries offer studios too. Four years ago, the Raleigh Court Branch gained its recording studio and it’s been a hit ever since.

”A lot of the students are able to walk right over here right after school and do assignments and explore their music passion,” said Roanoke City Libraries Youth Services Manager Amber Lowery.

If you want to book a time slot at one of the library branches’ studios, simply call the library. The phone number to the Melrose branch is 540-853-2648. To reach out to the Raleigh Court Branch, call 540-853-2240.

The studio in the Fishburn Mansion will be available starting in March.

The facility will be open from 2 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Users must reserve their studio time in advance through the online registration system or by calling 540-853-2236.

Anyone 13 years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.