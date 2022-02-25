Former home of The Homeplace Restaurant now available for lease

The building previously housed The Homeplace Restaurant in the Catawba area of Roanoke County.

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Looking for a new home for your business? You could launch it in quite the iconic building.

The former home of The Homeplace Restaurant in Roanoke County is now available for lease.

Century 21 Wampler Realty has listed the 8,581-square-foot building with the goal of finding a new tenant to open and operate a business in the vacant property.

The price is listed as $117.36 a year per square foot, which comes out to about $1 million a year, according to the listing.

Potential uses include being a restaurant, a wedding venue, a meeting/banquet facility, a bed and breakfast, a brewery or a winery, according to listing agent Nick Breese.

The building was built in 1982 and housed The Homeplace Restaurant until it closed on Oct. 18, 2020.