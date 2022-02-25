Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raises questions over NATO response

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Russia’s attack on Ukraine is raising questions about the NATO response.

There’s concern that Russian President Vladimir Putin has goals beyond Ukraine and may have other countries in his sights, and local experts are weighing in.

Ukraine is not a NATO ally, which is why President Joe Biden said he will not send troops into Ukraine to fight Russia. However, if Russia pushes forward into NATO countries, that could be a different story.

The United States is bound by Article IV of the NATO Treaty, an attack on one is an attack on all.

“There’s a heightened level of fear within countries the United States is treaty-bound to help protect like the Baltic States and Poland,” said Professor of Government & International Affairs at Virginia Tech Dr. Gerard Toal. “They’re right next to, they’re neighbors of Ukraine.”

On Friday morning, Biden met with members of NATO virtually to discuss the situation. The U.S. is deploying 7,000 more troops to Germany to support NATO allies.