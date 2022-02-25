United Way, YMCA to hold open house for new preschool program in Bedford

There's a new preschool program coming to Bedford in an area considered to be a "childcare dessert."

BEDFORD, Va. – There’s a new preschool program coming to Bedford -- in an area considered to be a “childcare desert.”

The Bedford YMCA is partnering with the United Way of Central Virginia through its Bright Beginnings program.

It will offer childcare to Pre-k students, plus access to amenities including the swimming pool, gym and outdoor garden.

The YMCA already has plans to build a building for the program, but supply chain issues are impacting construction.

Ad

“With the delay of construction, the need just keeps bubbling up. So, we contacted the church next to us to see if we could start with a few kids and get the program rolling while we build the building,” said Mary Jo Boone, executive director & CEO of the Bedford Area Family YMCA.

The open house is scheduled for Feb. 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Central Church of Christ in Bedford.

Scholarships and financial aid are available for families that qualify.