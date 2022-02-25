University of Lynchburg political expert says SCOTUS confirmation will be ‘interesting to see’

President Joe Biden has introduced his pick to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It’s unlikely that Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination will throw off the make-up of the Supreme Court.

University of Lynchburg’s political science chairman, Dr. David Richards, said it will be interesting to see how the confirmation process plays out.

“We don’t know a whole lot about her judicial philosophy because she has not written a lot of opinions while on the D.C. Circuit Court; so, it’s going to be interesting to see how she is portrayed during the confirmation hearings,” said Richards.

President Joe Biden’s announcement fulfills his campaign promise of nominating the first African American woman to the high court.

Brown Jackson was born in Washington D.C. and has served as a D.C. federal judge since 2013.

Richards said this historic announcement also marks several other milestones.

“She’d be one of four women on the court, so that balance in the court has never been as close to equal. She would be the third person of color appointed to the court, so there’s a lot of impact,” said Richards.

She would replace Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring at the end of this summer.

It’s not clear when the Senate will begin the confirmation process.