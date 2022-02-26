45º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

62-year-old man dies after crashing on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County

Crash happened on Saturday at 7:48 a.m.

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: Roanoke County, Crash

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County Saturday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 7:48 a.m., John Calvin Conley Jr., of Roanoke, was driving in a 1998 BMW 323i at a high speed when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge, authorities say.

Officers report that Conley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

According to authorities, drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The department says at this time, the investigation remains ongoing and no charges are pending.

The roadway is also back up open to traffic.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

email