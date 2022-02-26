62-year-old man dies after crashing on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 62-year-old man lost his life after crashing on Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County Saturday morning, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

At about 7:48 a.m., John Calvin Conley Jr., of Roanoke, was driving in a 1998 BMW 323i at a high speed when he ran off the right side of the road and hit a bridge, authorities say.

Officers report that Conley Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

According to authorities, drugs and alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

The department says at this time, the investigation remains ongoing and no charges are pending.

The roadway is also back up open to traffic.