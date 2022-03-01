As new COVID-19 cases drop, local health leader says we cannot let our guard down

ROANOKE, Va. – While COVID-19 cases continue to drop, we cannot let our guard down just yet, according to one area health leader.

In the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, there were fewer than 400 cases reported in the last week, according to the director of those districts, Dr. Cynthia Morrow.

She said that’s the lowest case count since last Summer.

[Virginia sees 1,496 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, 10,756 new cases in the last week]

Hospitalizations are down to 35 patients, but 21 of them are new cases.

Morrow said that while she feels the worst is behind us and that we’re heading in the right direction, there is still significant activity.

“We cannot predict the future with COVID-19. We do not know what tomorrow is going to bring with COVID-19; and while we can relax our mitigation strategies today, we need to be open and realistic to the fact that this may change again,” explained Morrow.

Ad

[New CDC masking guidance still has 48% of Virginia cities and counties wearing masks indoors]

She said that COVID-related deaths continue to increase as the district’s now lost more than 900 residents since the start of the pandemic.