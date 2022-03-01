50º
Lynchburg Fire Department finally reopens Station 3 after renovations, expansion

Supply chain issues, COVID-19 pushed back the December 2021 completion

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

The Lynchburg Fire Department has finally reopened Station No. 3.

Station 3 on Fort Avenue was supposed to be completed by late December, but supply chain issues and COVID-19 delayed construction.

Renovations include a new kitchen with commercial appliances, an expanded locker room, common area and bedroom.

The facility can hold up to ten staff members at a time.

Fire Chief Greg Wormser says employees were reassigned to nearby fire stations during repairs.

“Overall, it didn’t impact service time, how we measure service time. Certainly, there were calls in this neighborhood that were answered by other units and other apparatus; but over time, as we measure it, there was no appreciable difference,” said Wormser.

The project cost more than $300,000 and was covered through CARES funding.

