Man wanted for Lynchburg homicide arrested after six-hour standoff, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

After nearly six hours, Lynchburg police said they have arrested the suspect in a Sunday night fatal shooting.

Just after 5 a.m. Monday, authorities said they received a call that 33-year-old Keri Sharpe was in a home in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

When officers responded to the scene, they said Sharpe refused to come outside.

Members of the LPD Crissi Negotiations Team said they spoke with Sharpe for several hours before he was arrested after peacefully exiting the home.

Sharpe has been charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

UPDATE - 11:15 A.M.

The man who was wanted for a Sunday night homicide in Lynchburg is now in a standoff with police, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

As of 11:15 a.m., police said officers are currently at the scene of a barricade in the 600 block of Jackson Street.

Authorities said the LPD Crisis Negotiations Team has been trying to negotiate with the suspect, 33-year-old Keri Sharpe, since early Monday morning.

Sharpe is wanted for second-degree murder in the homicide of 47-year-old Jared Davis that happened in the 1100 block of 15th Street in Lynchburg around 5 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Residents are asked to avoid the area and the 600 block of Jackson Street is currently closed off to traffic.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a man that’s wanted for a Sunday night shooting that left one person dead, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police said Keri Sharpe, 33, of Lynchburg is wanted for the shooting death of Jared Davis, 47, of Lynchburg.

Authorities said the shooting happened in the 1100 block of 15th Street.

Sharpe is wanted for second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Sharpe is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

As of 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 15th Street are still closed to traffic while LPD continues the investigation.

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened in the 1100 block of 15th street around 5 p.m. Sunday.

As of 8 p.m. Sunday, the 1100 and 1200 blocks of 15th street are closed to all traffic and residents are asked to shelter in place as police are responding to the scene.

At 5:10 p.m., LPD and the Lynchburg Fire Department received reports of a man who had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene they tried to save his life but he later died.

If you have any video on the situation you are asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

If you have any information please call Detective Campbell at (434) 455-7267

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back on our website for any updates.