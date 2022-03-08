Virginia gas prices break record, hitting $4.10/gallon

(Gene J. Puskar, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE, Va. – The pain at the pump is no joke.

Virginia is far from immune as gas prices continue to soar.

Old Dominion is now experiencing record-high gas prices, as the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.10.

That price is up 12 cents from yesterday, 66 cents in a week, 82 cents in a month and $1.45 more than a year ago today.

Nationally, the average retail price reached $4.17 a gallon, surpassing the record of $4.11 from July 2008, according to AAA.

Today Weekly Change Last Month Last Year Record High National $4.17 Up 56 cents $3.45 $2.77 $4.17 (03/08/2022) Virginia $4.10 Up 66 cents $3.28 $2.65 $4.10 (03/08/2022) Norfolk $4.15 Up 76 cents $3.28 $2.61 $4.15 (03/08/2022) Richmond $4.11 Up 71 cents $3.28 $2.67 $4.11 (03/08/2022) Roanoke $4.01 Up 62 cents $3.19 $2.58 $4.13 (09/15/2008)

“The effects of geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine, coupled with tight worldwide oil supplies and increased demand, continue to impact the upward climb of crude oil and, in turn, gas prices,” said Morgan Dean, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Drivers are feeling the pain at the pump and we’re still months away from the start of the peak summer driving season.”