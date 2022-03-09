Bold Rock to donate $3 of every cider purchase at cideries, taprooms on Thursday to help Ukraine

Bold Rock to donate $3 of every cider purchased at its location to support Ukraine as conflict continues

NELLYSFORD, Va. – Bold Rock is joining the list of companies showing support for Ukraine as the war continues with Russia.

On Thursday, March 10, Bold Rock is donating $3 from every cider purchase at all of its cideries and taprooms to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.

The organization will provide immediate aid, recovery, food, water, hygiene kits, psychosocial support, and cash assistance to Ukrainians while prioritizing women and girls, families and the elderly.

“Like many people across the globe right now, we are deeply saddened by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and feel an urgent need to support the many people that have been displaced. Our thoughts are consumed as we grieve for the citizens of Kyiv and so many others across Ukraine, and we express our support for the Ukrainian-American communities here in the U.S.,” Bold Rock wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

Below is a list of Bold Rock’s cidery and taproom locations:

Bold Rock Nellysford Cidery - 1020 Rockfish Valley Hwy, Nellysford, VA 22958

Bold Rock Asheville - 23 Rankin Ave, Asheville, NC 28801

Bold Rock Mills River Cidery - 72 School House Rd, Mills River, NC 28759

Brewers at 4001 Yancey - 4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte, NC 28217

Bold Rock also said staff will have a setup to accept additional cash donations, which will be entirely donated to the CARE Ukraine Crisis Fund.