LewisGale Medical Center expands infusion center with added comfort for patients

10 News got an exclusive look inside the new facility.

SALEM, Va. – Bringing cancer care closer to home is the mission of Lewsigale’s Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute. That’s why LewisGale Medical Center in Salem recently expanded its infusion center.

“This new infusion center has 21 individual bays complete with new chairs that offer heat and massage for patients to enjoy during their treatment,” said Vice President of Oncology at LewisGale Medical Center, April Woodward.

Woodward says they went from 15 to 21 bays, now able to serve more patients.

“Sarah Cannon’s whole mission was to bring cancer treatment closer to home so people don’t have to travel,” said Woodward. “And today, especially with the economic challenges and financial constraints on people, having that cancer treatment closer to home is extremely important,” she said.

When constructing the new facility, patient comfort was the focus of the project.

“Some patients can be here for 30 minutes, some patients can be here for several hours, I’m talking five hours,” said Woodward. “So it’s important for patients to feel comfortable, secure and it’s important for someone who comes with them. A spouse, or a friend or a partner, to also feel comfortable in that space,” she said.

The infusion center is now housed in the same location as the radiation center with a separate entrance specifically for oncology. Making treatment more convenient so patients can focus on what matters.

“And then they can come in, and concentrate on care, treatment and getting better,” said Woodward.