More than $33,000 in grants given to Botetourt County organizations

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Botetourt County announced Thursday the recipients of its 2021-2022 Recreation Incentive Funds.

The funding program is meant to match funds to community service groups aiming to make recreation-related capital improvements on publicly owned property.

This year, $33,923.88 was dispersed amongst eight organizations around the county:

Addy Grace Foundation - $8,647 for Friendship Swings

Compress & Shock Foundation - $1,063 for new AED & community training

Lord Botetourt High School - $574.90 for batting cage net

Noah Boucher, Eagle Scout Project - $500 for six new picnic tables

Read Mountain Middle School - $4,338.98 for new gymnasium scoreboard

Town of Buchanan - $5,000 for town park improvements

Town of Troutville - $6,000 for senior fitness equipment

Colonial Elementary School - $7,800 for new outdoor playground equipment

“This year’s recipients showed creativity, ingenuity and strategy,” said Mandy Adkins, Parks and Recreation Director. “The winning projects will improve recreational programs for our entire county.”