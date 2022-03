AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst County road is closed as multiple crews work to extinguish a wildfire in Amherst County on Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia Route 310, near Hercules Road, is closed in both directions. This closure is also right near the James River Foot Bridge.

Multiple fire departments from Amherst and Rockbridge counties are working the scene, according to the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company.